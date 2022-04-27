Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WM opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $133.85 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Get Waste Management alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Waste Management by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.