Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $7.34 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $384,309.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.56 or 0.07327276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

