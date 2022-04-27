Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.
NYSE:WBS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,007. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
