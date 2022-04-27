Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,007. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

