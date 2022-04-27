Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

