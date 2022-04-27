Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $25.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
