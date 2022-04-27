Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,163 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

