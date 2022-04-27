WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WSBC stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in WesBanco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in WesBanco by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

