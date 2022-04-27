Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $69,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE:WES opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

