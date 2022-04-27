Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of WES stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,993 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

