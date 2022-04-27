Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.
Shares of WNEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 43,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,266. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
