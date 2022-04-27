Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

WAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.86.

WAB stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

