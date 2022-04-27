Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Down 2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 680,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 845,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of £7.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.