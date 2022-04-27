Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

UP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

