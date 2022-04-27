Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.43 billion-$22.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.77 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00-26.00 EPS.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.01. 105,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,205. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

