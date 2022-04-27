Whitecap Resources (WCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.10. 294,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,805. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.69 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCP shares. Cormark upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

