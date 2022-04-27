Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Up 1.3%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 55,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 276,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

WLMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Williams Industrial Services Group ( OTCMKTS:WLMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $79.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,689 shares of company stock valued at $86,887. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

