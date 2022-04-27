Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 25,376 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,376 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $2,125,493.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,588,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,118,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 21st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Shares of SXT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 251,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.91.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

