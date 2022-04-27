Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.94 Million in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.47% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

