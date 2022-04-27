Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Takes $292,000 Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Blend Labs makes up 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,629.

Shares of BLND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 78,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

