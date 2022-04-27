Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $7.89 or 0.00020348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.52 or 0.07336509 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,929 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.