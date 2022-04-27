Wing Hits Market Capitalization of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.72 or 0.07290262 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

