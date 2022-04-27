WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 68,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 68,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

