Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,327 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.40. 43,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,292. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day moving average of $261.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

