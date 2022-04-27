Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

VDC traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,045. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

