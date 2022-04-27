Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $11.75 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,520. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.47.

