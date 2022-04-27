Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $350,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 191,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

