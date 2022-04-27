Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.83. 161,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

