Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

IP traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 92,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,995. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

