Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NUV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.