Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 106,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

