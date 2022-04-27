Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.01. 139,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

