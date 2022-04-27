Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. 57,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,260. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

