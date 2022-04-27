Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $147.41. 23,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,448. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.18. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

