Wolves of Wall Street Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $16.87 or 0.00042974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $155,264.14 and approximately $999.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 26,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,205 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

