WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $9.93 million and $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00100896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

