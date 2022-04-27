Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WYGPY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. Worley has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

