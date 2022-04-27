Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $202.86 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $389,685.14 and $202.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $202.86 or 0.00529969 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.07381616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.