Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.390-$3.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. 15,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,334. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

