X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0.6%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.94. 14,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 161,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

