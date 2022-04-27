X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Trading Down 5.8%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 256,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 382,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

