Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Shares Down 2.7%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 33,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 33,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

