Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.08 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.61 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 4,423,123 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.60. The firm has a market cap of £51.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.50.
Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)
