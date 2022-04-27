Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 8,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 641,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.56.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
