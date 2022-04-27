Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 8.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 3,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 211,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

