Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

ALYA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

