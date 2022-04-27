Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $687.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of ATIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,832,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

