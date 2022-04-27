Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ciena reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
Shares of CIEN opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.
In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
