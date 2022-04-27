Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post $654.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.72 million to $681.00 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 524,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

