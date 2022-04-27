Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.87. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

