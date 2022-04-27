Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 3.45 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 2.28.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

