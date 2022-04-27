Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 1,105,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,551,826. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

